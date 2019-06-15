No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.6-M Kermadec Quake

No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.6-M Kermadec QuakeJune 15, 2019, 8:15 PM HST (Updated June 15, 2019, 8:20 PM)
Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tsunami: Saturday, June 15, 8 PM
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an eart quake with a magnitude of 6.6 has occurred at approximately 7:17 PM in the vicinity of Kermadec Islands Region.
PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.
USGS ENS
7:41 PM (29 minutes ago)
M6.3 Earthquake – Kermadec Islands region
Preliminary Report
Magnitude 6.3
Date-Time
16 Jun 2019 05:17:17 UTC
15 Jun 2019 17:17:17 near epicenter
15 Jun 2019 18:17:17 standard time in your timezone
Location 31.061S 178.023W
Depth 35 km
Distances
859.6 km (533.0 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand
880.0 km (545.6 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand
891.5 km (552.7 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand
908.2 km (563.1 mi) NE of Tauranga, New Zealand
917.0 km (568.5 mi) NNE of Gisborne, New Zealand