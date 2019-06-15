No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.6-M Kermadec Quake

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Tsunami: Saturday, June 15, 8 PM

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an eart quake with a magnitude of 6.6 has occurred at approximately 7:17 PM in the vicinity of Kermadec Islands Region.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

USGS ENS

7:41 PM (29 minutes ago)

M6.3 Earthquake – Kermadec Islands region

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.3

Date-Time

16 Jun 2019 05:17:17 UTC

15 Jun 2019 17:17:17 near epicenter

15 Jun 2019 18:17:17 standard time in your timezone

Location 31.061S 178.023W

Depth 35 km

Distances

859.6 km (533.0 mi) NE of Ngunguru, New Zealand

880.0 km (545.6 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand

891.5 km (552.7 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand

908.2 km (563.1 mi) NE of Tauranga, New Zealand

917.0 km (568.5 mi) NNE of Gisborne, New Zealand