HPD Identifies Woman Pedestrian Killed in Highway 130 Incident

A female pedestrian who died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle/pedestrian crash that occurred on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, on Highway 130 near the 16-mile marker, has been identified.

The 66-year-old female has been identified as Jackie Yasuda of Pāhoa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jared Cabatu of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at (808) 961-2339.