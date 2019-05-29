Pedestrian Killed on Highway 130

Hawai‘i Fire Department units were dispatched to an apparent motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at 5:16 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

An SUV driving northbound on Highway 130 struck a woman in her 60s who was walking along the roadway at the 15.5 mile marker.

When Hawai‘i Police Department officers arrived at 5:28 a.m., the women was found without any signs of life. CPR was performed until EMS units arrived.

EMS personnel took over CPR, but after performing a trauma assessment the woman was determined to be a DOA by EMS personnel after finding traumatic injuries that could not support life.

A small dog was found with the woman which was trying to protect her by trying to bite HPD and EMS personnel.

The humane society was called to pick up the dog while an investigation was performed by HPD.

The scene was released to HPD.