Puna Kai Shopping Center Offers Update & Introduces New Tenants

Meridian Pacific reports that about 80% of the buildings’ shells are complete at Puna Kai Shopping Center, with buildings D, K, I/J and P ready for tenant improvements, pending county final inspections..

Off-site paving is completed and traffic lights are installed at the intersection of Kahakai Boulevard and Pāhoa Village Road.

The foundation of the 35,000 SF Malama Market is being completed and almost ready for concrete slab.

Walls going up on Building C, which will house L&L Hawaiian BBQ, Black Lava Vape, and Pāhoa Veterinary Hospital.

Walls are up and roof under construction for building E/F which will house O’Reilly Auto Parts and Jeans Warehouse.

The shopping center introduces three new tenants to their line-up of stores: Sushi HI, Forever Fitness, and Banzos.

Kaikili Roldan, owner of Sushi HI, is a veteran sushi chef, having worked in a variety of fine-dining restaurants, including apprenticeship under sushi master Norio Yamamoto.

Roldan decided to use his knowledge and technique to open a unique fast casual concept offering fast, affordable and delicious food. Sushi HI will offer a variety of rolls and bowls with an emphasis on the highest quality fish, and featuring signature flavor combinations. Until their Grand Opening, follow @sushi_hawaii on Instagram to see where their next pop-up is, and try offerings such as Seared Garlic Salmon, Garlic Butter Crab, and Hamachi Jalapeno.

After years of working one on one with clients, veteran personal trainer Chris Green realized that his clients needed an environment where they could expand their knowledge, refine their techniques, and connect with others who are passionate about physical fitness and healthy living. “My goal is to empower my clients with knowledge, skills, and resources, and inspire them on their road to a healthier and more fit life.”, says Greed. Fitness Forever Pāhoa will be an expansion of his successful Kona location. Learn more online.

Chef Stephen Rouelle and Abraham Go, owners of Under the Bodhi Tree, created the concept of Banzos to bring a classic street food, falafel, to Pāhoa using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients.

The menu will consist of traditional flavors with a Hawaiian twist, served in a fun, casual atmosphere. Falafel is naturally vegan and gluten-free. Try it in a wrap, as a slider or waffle, or over one of their hearty bowls, paired with a refreshing mint tea or a creamy coconut shake.

Here is a map of the shopping center and list of current stores planned for the shopping center.