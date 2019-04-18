Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, the National Weather Service issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters and is now in effect until Sunday, May 21, at 6 p.m.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.