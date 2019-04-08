HPD Locates Wanted Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reports that they have located 32-year-old Justin James Clark.

On Friday, April 5, 2019, Puna Patrol officers and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit officers located and apprehended Clark without further incident in Mountain View. Clark was wanted by police for an outstanding Grand Jury Warrant After Indictment for Negligent Homicide first-degree and three outstanding bench warrants.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to thank members of the public for their assistance in providing information on Clark and for helping to keep our communities safe.