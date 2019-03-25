HPD Searching for Pāhoa Man Wanted on Grand Jury Warrant

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 32-year-old Pāhoa man who is wanted on an outstanding Grand Jury Warrant after Indictment for Negligent Homicide first-degree and three outstanding bench warrants.

Justin James Clark is described as 6-feet-3-inches, 180 pounds, light complexion, slim build, light brown hair. Clark is known to frequent the Puna and South Hilo districts.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to call Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Erhard Autrata at (808) 961-2329, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.