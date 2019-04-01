HPD Charges Man in Hilo Shooting Incident

The Hawai‘i Policed Department reports that a 41-year-old Hilo man has been charged for offenses stemming from a shooting in upper Kaiwiki Road.

After conferring with prosecutors, Corey Napoleon was charged Friday night at 7:35 p.m. for attempted second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree reckless endangering, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His bail is set at $330,000. He remains in custody and scheduled to make his initial court appearance today, Monday, April 1, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The victim’s condition has since been upgraded to serious but stable.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Matthew Kaaihue at (808) 961-8883 or email matthew.kaaihue@hawaiicounty.govor the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.