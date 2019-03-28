UPDATE: Kaiwiki Road Shooting Victim in Critical Condition

UPDATE: March 28, 2019, 4:18 PM

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon, March 28, 2019, in Hilo.

At about 1:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the upper Kaiwiki Road area after receiving reports of shots fired at a location in a residential area.

Responding officers located a 35-year-old female outside of the residence with a gunshot wound.

At 1:51 p.m., 41-year-old Corey Napoleon of Hilo was arrested for suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody while detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section and Criminal Investigation Section continue to investigate.

The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Matthew Kaaihue at (808) 961-8883 or email matthew.kaaihue@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

ORIGINAL POST: March 28, 4:13 PM

The Hawai‘i Police Department, as well as firefighters, have responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Kaiwiki Road in Hilo around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Officers have cordoned off the scene and detectives are gathering evidence.

Big Island Now will publish more information as it becomes available.