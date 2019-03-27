Applications Open for 2019 STARS Program

Applications are now open for the 2019 Women’s STARS (STEM Aerospace Research Scholars) Program presented by the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems (PISCES).

This summer camp takes participating students on a week-long adventure through the exciting world of space exploration, science, engineering and other STEM disciplines. The goal of the camp is to inspire more young women in Hawai‘i to pursue studies and careers in STEM, and to give them valuable tools and resources to succeed.

The camp on the Big Island runs from June 24 through 29, 2019, and is free (including meals, accomodations and on-island transportation).

Eligibility:

Must be a high school girl living in State of Hawai‘i

Age 14 or older

Minimum GPA of 3.0

Planned Activities:

More than 20 interactive presentations

Workshops in robotics, rocketry and engineering

Tours and presentations at Maunakea observatories

Tour and overnight stay at HI-SEAS habitat on Mauna Loa

Tours and hands-on activities at NELHA's Hawai'i Ocean Science and Technology Park

Tour and hike at USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Maunakea summit visit and more…

Fore more information and application instructions, go online.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 17.