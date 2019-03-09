AD
Wind Advisory Cancelled; Small Craft Advisory in Effect

By Big Island Now
March 9, 2019, 8:09 AM HST (Updated March 9, 2019, 8:09 AM)
Civil Defense Message
Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 6:45 AM

Winds have dropped below advisory levels this morning, therefore the National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the Wind Advisory.

National Weather Service Honolulu HI
Saturday, March 9, 2019, 3:20 AM

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 p.m. HST MONDAY, MARCH 11, for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: Northeast to East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

