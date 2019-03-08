MISSING: Cyrus K. Ua, 45, Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old Hilo man who has been reported as missing.

Cyrus K. Ua is described as being approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 322 pounds, with a dark complexion, short black hair and brown eyes.

Ua was last seen in the area of the Country Club Condos on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Jan. 28 and has not been seen since.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of Ua to call police at (808) 935-3311.