MISSING: Justylynn Alconcel-Tobosa, 16, Hilo

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old Hilo teen reported as missing.

Justylynn Alconcel-Tobosa was last seen in Hilo on January 29, 2019.

She is described as being 5-feet-5, approximately 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.