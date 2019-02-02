Public Invited to Open House on Spaceport in East Hawai‘i

Representatives of a proposed small satellite launch facility in Kea‘au will hold a public open house meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Grand Naniloa Resort in Hilo.

The meeting will introduce and inform the public on the Pacific Spaceport Complex Hawai‘i (PSCH), a commercial venture proposed by Alaska Aerospace Corporation. The facility would be constructed on roughly 12 acres of W.H. Shipman land about 1.5 miles north of Haena Beach.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the project and submit written comments for consideration as part of an Environmental Assessment (EA) currently underway. The EA will evaluate the potential environmental impacts of a launch facility. Public comments will help identify environmental and other issues to be considered in the study.

Free parking for the open house will be available at the golf course parking lot across from the Naniloa Resort. For attendees, valet parking will be available at the main lobby entrance for a $5 fee. The fee will be waived with validation.

In addition to attending the meeting, the public will have an opportunity to submit written comments about the project until March 6, 2019.

If constructed, PSCH would support up to 24 commercial launches per year of small satellites into low-Earth orbit. According to the project webpage, these satellites would be used to facilitate communication, navigation and imaging systems.

For more information about the project and the public meeting, visit www.pscheaproject.com or contact PSCH.EA.Project@kfs-llc.com.