Hawaiian Monarchy Group Rebukes Storming of OHA Offices

The Hawaiian Monarchy government of The Hawaiian Kingdom strongly condemns the violent and invasive actions carried out by members of the Kingdom of Atooi against Office of Hawaiian Affairs staff members at OHA’s offices on Jan. 17, 2019, according to a press release from the organization.

Twelve members of the Kaua‘i-based Kingdom of Atooii, also known as the Nation of Hawaii, stormed the offices at around midday, according to an official statement from the Office of Hawaii in Affairs.

Five members of the group pushing for Hawaiian sovereignty were arrested after a hours-long seizure of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Jan. 17, 2019.

They have been accused of assaulting staff and prompting a building evacuation and lockdown by Honolulu police.

All were cited for trespassing.

“We also publicly rebuke and admonish The Kingdom of Atooi as a criminal, insurgent organization for its treasonous actions against The Hawaiian Monarchy government of The Hawaiian Kingdom by its wrongfully declaring itself to be the lawful government of Hawai’i,” the release continued.

“The Hawaiian Kingdom is a sovereign and independent, peaceful, neutral nation which has continued to exist in continuity despite 126 years of illegal foreign occupation,” the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Hawaiian Monarchy government was founded by King Kamehameha and Queen Ka’ahumanu as the lawful government of the Hawaiian Kingdom,” the release concluded. “The Hawaiian Monarchy government is presently being reorganized for its long-awaited reinstatement as the sole lawful government of Hawai’i.”

The incident occurred as official remembrance ceremonies commemorating the 126th anniversary of the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii and imprisonment of the last remaining monarch, Queen Liliu‘okalani, in 1893 were being held about a mile away at the Iolani Palace.

Native Hawaiians who believe their homeland was taken illegally want to restore crown lands to a monarchy led by descendants of King Kamehameha I. The sovereignty members consider the capital of this kingdom to be Waimea, on the island of Kaua‘i.