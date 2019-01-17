OHA Statement on Incident at Honolulu Office

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has released the following statement regarding an incident that happened at their Honolulu office on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019:

“At 11:40 a.m. today, twelve individuals used force to gain control of the lobby of OHA’s Honolulu office at the Nā Lama Kukui building on 560 N. Nimitz Highway. They forcibly removed OHA staff from the lobby, occupied the lobby and refused to let OHA staff enter, disrupting OHA business. They assaulted two OHA staff and harassed others. As a result, the Honolulu Police Department was called.

Ultimately, four individuals were arrested; all were cited for trespass.

Mahalo to Honolulu Police Department for their kōkua today. OHA’s primary concern is for the safety and well-being of our staff, beneficiaries and building tenants.”