Science Students to Share Discoveries at ‘Imiloa Talk

Local high school students will share their latest science discoveries during the first Maunakea Speaker Series presentation of 2019.

The scholar-focused public talk entitled “Tackling Tomorrow’s Issues” is free to attend and will happen on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8 p.m., at ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo.

Students from Hilo High School will share what they learned through science fair projects, internships and research on topics ranging from public health to environmental issues.

Continuing the theme of student scientists, Palace Theatre in Hilo will host an award-winning documentary, Inventing Tomorrow, from Jan. 4 to 8. The film follows six young scientists from Indonesia, Hawai‘i, India and Mexico as they attempt to solve some of the greatest environmental challenges facing humanity.

For more information, visit malamamaunakea.org or call (808) 933-0734.