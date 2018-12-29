AD
Firefighters Extinguish 30-Acre Brush Blaze

By Big Island Now
December 29, 2018, 7:47 AM HST (Updated December 29, 2018, 7:48 AM)
Brush fire behind Costco in Kailua-Kona at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. PC: Shanel Miller

The Hawai‘i Fire Department received a report of a brush fire behind Costco in Kailua-Kona at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.

At 2:11 p.m., fire units arrived on scene  on Kauhola Street to find an active brush fire approximately 1/2-acre in size burning in open land.

The fire expanded to 30 acres before being contained and extinguished using 12 fire units.

Extinguishment efforts included helicopter water drops and a bulldozer to establish a fire break.

Brush fire behind Costco in Kailua-Kona at 2:05 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Kathy Kim Peters

Hot spots continued to smolder inside fire break.

Units remained on scene to monitor fire area throughout the night.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

