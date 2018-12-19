Big Island Police Scanner Log: Dec. 13–18

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Dec. 13 and 18, 2018:

Thursday, Dec. 13

HPD is responding to two woman who were reported to be fighting with kids involved. Parties were reported to be pushing shopping carts at each other around 11:47 a.m.

HPD is reporting to active domestics reported in the lobby of the Welfare Building on Kino’ole Street at 12:16 p.m.

HPD is investigating reports of a person possibly intoxicated or unstable, instigating fights with people in Kailua-Kona at 2:07 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to a welfare check on male party laying down in a driveway of a business in Kailua Village at 8:43 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a brush fire in the area of Kealaka’a Street and Palani Road intersection at 10:03 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 14

Medics are responding to a report of an assault at the parking lot of Kealakehe Elementary School at 1:38 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to a motorcycle vs motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Hale Kapili Street (road to Lowes) and Henry Street in Kailua-Kona at 6:09 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Highway 19 in the area of Kawaili gulch at 8:20 p.m.

HFD and HPD are responding to a single motorcycle accident at the 121.5-mile marker in Kailua-Kona. Motorcyclist hit a pig that was crossing the road at 10:56 p.m.HFD is responding to a structure fire at Lanakila Housing in Hilo with all occupants evacuated from the unit at 11:34 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15

HPD and HFD are responding to a motor vehicle vs motorcycle accident on Hwy 180 (Mamaloha Hwy) near the 7-mile marker at 8:09 a.m.

HPD is investigating reports of gas theft from three vehicles at a business in the Kaloko Industrial Area at 11 a.m.

HPD is investigating reports of a male party carrying a female over their shoulders and walking down the road in Kailua Village at 12:48 p.m. It looked suspicious per the reporting party.

HFD and HPD are investigating reports of a male party walking in the middle of the southbound lane of Highway 11 near Kona Drive in Ocean View at 1:24 p.m.

HFD and HFD are responding to check on the welfare of a male party unconscious in a vehicle at the intersection of East Kawailani Street and Kanoelehua Avenue in Hilo at 6:47 p.m.

HFD along with HPD are responding to the 3.5-mile marker of Hwy 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) for reports of a possible brush fire at 11:55 p.m. Further investigation found a downed power line sparked the brush fire and cause for a widespread outage in North Kohala.

Sunday, Dec. 16

HPD is responding to reports of illegal fireworks in the area above Queen Liliuokalani Subdivision in Kailua-Kona at 9:16 p.m. Has been ongoing since 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 17

HPD and HFD is responding to a report of an explosion at Puako Boat Ramp in South Kohala at 12:14 a.m.

HPD is responding to reports of a male party exposing himself to females walking past the male party in Kailua Village at 6:14 p.m.

HFD and HPD is responding to a post-assault victim in Hawaiian Paradise Park at 7:55 p.m. The victim was possibly hit by a car.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

HPD is responding to a possible burglary in progress at a residence in Kailua-Kona at 4:49 p.m. The suspect is reported to be sleeping and under covers in the house.

HFD is responding to reports of two swimmers in distress at Miloli‘i Bay in South Kona at 5 p.m.

HPD is responding to reports of two cows wandering on the roadway in North Kohala at 5:55 p.m.

HFD is responding to reports a possible brush fire off of Napo‘opo‘o Road above the old Napo‘opo‘o School at 6:24 p.m.

HFD is responding to lines arcing from a fallen tree at the intersection of Ponahawai Street and Ululani Street at 6:54 p.m.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.