HPD Identifies Man Who Died in Motorcycle Collision in Hōlualoa

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 45-year-old Waikoloa man died following a two-vehicle collision Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Hōlualoa, south of the seven-mile marker on Māmalahoa Highway.

The 45-year-old motorcyclist has been identified as John Paul Simonsen of Waikoloa.

Responding to a 8:31 a.m. call, police determined that a green 2014 Subaru station wagon being operated by a 77-year-old Hōlualoa woman was attempting to make a left turn, (north), onto Māmalahoa Highway from a private driveway, when a red 2001 Honda motorcycle being operated by the 45-year-old male who was traveling south, lost control and grazed the vehicle after laying the bike down on the roadway.

The Waikoloa man was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in critical condition and later died of the injuries that he sustained in the crash. He was later pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m.

The operator of the Subaru station wagon was not injured in the collision and was later released pending further investigation.

Police believe speed was a possible factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 31st traffic fatality this year compared to 32 at this time last year.