Most of HVNP to Remain Open for National Day of Mourning

To honor the passing of the country’s 41st president, George H.W. Bush, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, has been designated a National Day of Mourning by Executive Order.

Most of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will be open to visitors, but the park will not collect fees. The Kahuku Unit will be closed.

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park's main unit will be open to visitors, but the park will not collect fees. The Kahuku Unit will be closed. Flags will be flown at half-staff until Dec. 30, 2018.

A national day of mourning is a day marked by mourning and memorial activities observed among the majority of a country’s populace. They are designated by the national government. Such days include those marking the death or funeral of a renowned individual or individuals from that country or elsewhere, or the anniversary of such a death or deaths.

Most federal employees will be given the day off, unless they cannot be excused for national security, defense or other essential reasons.

The New York Stock Exchange will suspend trading for the day and the Nasdaq will also close for the day.

The US Postal Service will only make limited package deliveries and will “suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity.”

The US Supreme Court has delayed arguments for the day.