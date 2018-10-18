Flood Advisory for Big Island Until 12:30 A.M.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 12:30 a.m.

At 9:24 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Kailua-Kona town. Rain was falling at a rate of around an inch an hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou and Honaunau.