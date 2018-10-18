Flood Advisory for Big Island Until 12:30 A.M.October 18, 2018, 9:42 PM HST (Updated October 18, 2018, 9:45 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 12:30 a.m.
At 9:24 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Kailua-Kona town. Rain was falling at a rate of around an inch an hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou and Honaunau.
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.