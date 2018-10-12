UPDATE: Flood Advisory in Effect for Big Island

Update 3:13 p.m.:

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i at 1:27 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2018, until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:07 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Hilo. Rain was falling at a rate of one and one half inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Glenwood, Pep‘eekeo, Kea‘au, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Laupahoehoe, O‘okala, Hawaiian Paradise Park and Pāhoa.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday night. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are possible for Hawai‘i Island.

Original Post:

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also still in effect for all Hawaiian Islands.