One-Way Traffic Oct. 6 for St. Joseph Fair
October 6, 2018
A temporary one-way traffic pattern along a portion of Kapiʻolani Street in Hilo is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna or southerly direction on Kapiʻolani Street between Hualālai Street to Wailoa Street.
The temporary one-way traffic pattern allowed under Hawaiʻi County Code, Section 24-10, will be in effect to accommodate the annual St. Joseph School Country Fair.