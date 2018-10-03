Landfill, Recycling & Transfer Station Closed for Ironman

The Puʻuanahulu Landfill in Waikoloa and the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station in Kailua-Kona will be closed all day on Saturday, Oct.13, 2018, due to road closures for the Ironman World Championship Triathlon in Kona.

The closure at Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will affect all services, including residential rubbish disposal, HI5 redemption, 2-bin recycling, green waste recycling, Re-Use Store and mulch pick-up.

Alternative services for residential rubbish disposal, HI5 redemption and 2-Bin Recycling are available at the Keauhou Recycling and Transfer Station.

Regular operations at the Kealakehe Recycling and Transfer Station will resume on Sunday, Oct. 14. The Puʻuanahulu Landfill will resume its normal schedule and reopen on Monday, Oct. 15.

If you have any questions, contact the Solid Waste Administrative Office at (808) 961-8270.