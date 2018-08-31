South Hilo Crime Report: Aug. 24–30, 2018

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to seven burglaries, two vehicle thefts and two vehicle break-ins over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Aug. 24 to 30. One of the vehicles were recovered by the time this report was published.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

7 BURGLARIES

On Aug. 24, between 12 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 200 block on Ululani Street through a storage room window by removing jalousies. Suspect(s) removed cigarettes from a purse within the residence. On Aug. 26, at approximately 2:48 a.m., unknown suspect shattered a front order window to a restaurant located on Wiwo‘ole Street. The unknown suspect stole the employees tip money box which had approximately $100 in cash within. On Aug. 25, between 11:08 p.m. and 11:21 p.m., an unknown male suspect removed three jalousies, cut the screen to a window and entered a restaurant located near the 500 block on E. Lanikaula Street. The unknown male suspect removed 15 kimchi instant ramen noodle cups, a light blue “Kirkland” brand jacket, 1 key on a black scrunchie, various colored sharpies, and a black employee hat. Sanvin Silem, M-24 was arrested on Aug. 29 in Hilo, and was charged for the burglary 2 on Aug. 30, 2018. His bail was set at $10,000. Between Aug. 26, at 8:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 100 block on Hema Street, and removed items without permission. Entry and exit into the residence was made via unlocked front door. Unknown suspect(s) also left graffiti on bathroom door and wall of the residence. On Aug. 28, between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 200 block on Ainaola Drive through a front living room sliding window. Food items were stolen from the residence, and a microwave was stolen from the carport. Sanvin Silem, M-24 arrested on Aug. 29, 2018 and charged for the burglary 1 (residence) and theft 4 on Aug. 30, 2018. His bail for the burglary was set at $25,000 and $1,000 for the theft. Between Aug. 29, and Aug. 30, a two story residence located near the 200 block on Ainaola Drive was entered by unknown suspect(s). The suspect(s) entered a room through a bottom floor door and rummaged through items within. Some items were removed and moved to the carport of the residence. A neighbor witnessed a male party walking to the residence during the reported burglary time frame. The neighbor identified Sanvin Silem as the responsible suspect via photo lineup. Sanvin Silem, M-24 was arrested on Aug. 29, 2018, and charged for the burglary 1 (residence) on Aug. 30, 2018. His bail was set at $25,000 for the burglary. On Aug. 30 between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 400 block on Todd Avenue through a window without permission. The homeowner related that no items appear to have been removed, and does not know of any suspect(s) at this time.

2 VEHICLE THEFTS

Between Aug. 25, at 5 p.m. and Aug. 26, at 5 a.m., a white 2003 Ford tow truck bearing plates 610HED, was stolen from a business located near the 1200 block on Kīlauea Ave. The truck was located on Aug. 26, 2018. Sanvin Silem, M-24 arrested on Aug. 29, 2018 and charged for the auto theft and unauthorized control propelled vehicle (UCPV) on Aug. 30, 2018. His bail for the theft 1 was set at $25,000 and $10,000 for the (UCPV) unauthorized control propelled vehicle. On Aug. 26, between 3:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., a forest green 2003 Toyota SR5 Toyota Tacoma bearing Hawai‘i license plate number RCA910 was removed from a residence located on Hanamalo Loop in Hakalau. Truck was not located.

2 VEHICLE BREAK-INS

On Aug. 30, at 8:18 a.m., Maria Duquette F-28 was arrested for UEMV 1. This after victim, M-49 reported an unknown party on his property located near the 500 block on Hinano Street, entering a 2004 Kia Sedona van, registered to M-49 and removing items from vehicle without his permission. Duquette was observed by a responding officer within vehicle removing items. After investigators conferred with prosecutors, Duquette was charged for the offense on Aug. 30 and her bail was set at $10,000 pending her initial court appearance on Aug. 31. On Aug. 30, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., unknown suspect(s), damaged the rear passenger window to a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, and removed items without permission, while it was parked north of the Pi‘ihonua Bridge, located on Waianuenue Avenue. Items stolen were a camel Da Kine back pack and a Ozark soft lunch bag.

The Hawai’i Island Police Department has charged 24-year-old Sanvin Silem of Hilo with multiple offenses after he was arrest-ed for a burglary that occurred in Hilo over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at 6:45 p.m., an off-duty police officer observed Sanvin Silem in the area of Kawailani Street and Ainaola Drive and alerted patrol officers, who took Silem into custody for an outstanding warrant of arrest. Police conducted follow up’s at several businesses and residences in the South Hilo district, for a series of burglaries that were reported in the Industrial Area and the Waiakea area that linked Silem to additional property crimes. These crimes occurred between July and August 2018. On Thursday night, Aug. 30, 2018, at 8:15 p.m., after conferring with prosecutors, police charged Silem with: 3 counts of burglary in the first degree, 3 counts of burglary in the second degree, 3 counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, 1 count of first degree theft, 1 count of second degree theft, 1 count of third degree theft, 3 counts of fourth degree theft, 1 count of criminal trespass in the second degree, 1 count of fourth degree criminal property damage, 1 count of fraud use credit card, 1 count of theft credit card, 1 count of possession confidential infor-

mation, and 1 count of ID theft.

Silem is being held in lieu of $179,000 bail pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District court scheduled for Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

The Hawai‘i Police Department asks motorists to drive safely.

The HPD also asks residents and visitors alike to take the role as an observer: Watch for suspicious activity and notifying the police. You can make a difference.

Anyone wanting to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their area should contact one of the South Hilo Community Police officers at (808) 961-8121.

CONTACT INFORMATION