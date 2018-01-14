AD
HPD Searching for Man Last Seen in Seaview

By Big Island Now
January 14, 2018, 4:18 PM HST (Updated January 14, 2018, 4:24 PM) · 0 Comments
The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for 30-year-old William Throop.

William Throop. Photo provided by HPD.

Throop is described as five-feet 10-inches with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a red striped tank top and white shorts on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in the Seaview area of Kalapana.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

