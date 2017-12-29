AD
ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Missing Hilo Girl Located

By Big Island Now
December 29, 2017, 2:09 PM HST (Updated December 29, 2017, 2:55 PM) · 0 Comments
×

UPDATE: Decl 29, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

Raven Franco was found in Hilo in good condition.

ORIGINAL:  Dec 29, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Raven Franco, 15, has been reported as missing.

Franco was last seen leaving a Hilo residence on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at about 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and a light tan complexion.

She was last seen wearing a red Adidas shirt, blue skinny jeans, and grey Puma shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments
AD
AD
AD
AD