UPDATE: Missing Hilo Girl Located

UPDATE: Decl 29, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

Raven Franco was found in Hilo in good condition.

ORIGINAL:

Raven Franco, 15, has been reported as missing.

Franco was last seen leaving a Hilo residence on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at about 10 a.m.

She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has medium-length brown hair, brown eyes and a light tan complexion.

She was last seen wearing a red Adidas shirt, blue skinny jeans, and grey Puma shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.