Improving Weather Conditions Expected This Week

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Looking Ahead

Drier, more stable weather is forecast for most of the work week. Winds will weaken slightly Monday and shift out of the north-northeast, becoming gusty in the wake of a cold front moving down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday. Drier air and lighter winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday. Friday through the weekend we could see some enhanced trade wind showers.

Today

We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers. Sunny skies to start for leeward sides with some isolated afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 63° to 68°. Winds are expected to be north up to 15 to 25 mph.

