AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Improving Weather Conditions Expected This Week

By Malika Dudley
December 4, 2017, 1:23 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2017, 10:26 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: James Grenz

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, chance of cloud cover, projected localized weather conditions, vog/SO2 forecast and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Looking Ahead

    Drier, more stable weather is forecast for most of the work week. Winds will weaken slightly Monday and shift out of the north-northeast, becoming gusty in the wake of a cold front moving down the island chain Monday night and Tuesday. Drier air and lighter winds are expected Wednesday through Thursday. Friday through the weekend we could see some enhanced trade wind showers.

     

    Today 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 20 mph. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with isolated windward showers. Sunny skies to start for leeward sides with some isolated  afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 63° to 68°. Winds are expected to be north up to 15 to 25 mph.

     

    Our Big Island Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island surf report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
    AD
    AD
    AD
    AD