Series of Swells Expected This Week for Big Island

By Malika Dudley
December 4, 2017, 1:21 AM HST (Updated December 3, 2017, 10:29 PM) · 0 Comments
Image; James Grenz

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Monday for northeast winds up to 25 knots and seas from 6 to 11 feet.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Big Island Surf Forecast

    Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder high to a slightly overhead.

    Kona: Wave heights are expected to be around waist high today.

    South: Wave heights are expected to be around waist high today.

    Our new north-northwest swell is filling in and building through the work week. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels as it becomes reinforced from the north-northwest.

    The combo of north swell, north winds, high tides and beach erosion could lead to coastal flooding. Keep that in mind as you plan your day.

    A northeast reinforcement is forecast to keep wave heights elevated through the first part of the work week.

    A small south swell is forecast to fill in midweek.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
