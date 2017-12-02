Waves Expected to Drop Below Advisory Levels for Weekend

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Sunday for leeward Kohala and the Kohala mountain area. Northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 8 to 11 feet.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be head high to a couple of feet overhead.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high today for spots catching the wrap. Otherwise, below waist high waves forecast.

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north-northwest is expected to fade over the weekend. A new swell is forecast to begin filling in Sunday and Sunday night. Near advisory level surf is expected Monday. Tuesday we could be at warning levels.

A northeast reinforcement is forecast for the weekend.

A small, long-period south swell is forecast to fill in Saturday and linger through Sunday morning.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

