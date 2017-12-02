Weather Conditions Gradually Improving This Weekend

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Wind Advisory: Through 6 a.m. Sunday for leeward Kohala and the Kohala mountain area. Northeast winds from 20 to 35 mph and gusting up to 50 mph.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Saturday for east winds up to 25 knots and seas from 8 to 11 feet.

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible for Big Island summits through Saturday at 6 a.m.

Looking Ahead

Breezy to windy trade winds are forecast to continue blowing through the weekend. Gradually improving conditions are expected over the weekend. The trade winds are forecast to weaken Monday as a cold front approaches. The cold front along with a band of showers is expected to move through the state Monday night and Tuesday followed by strong north to northeast winds. Cooler, drier and very pleasant conditions are expected after the middle of the week.

Today & Sunday

We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers and for leeward sides isolated morning showers with scattered afternoon showers. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°. Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and clear skies for the leeward side. Winds will be down slightly as well.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight & Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with windward showers and scattered leeward showers. Low temperatures from 66° to 71°. Winds are expected to be northeast up to 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Sunday, winds will be down to 15 to 20 mph. Clearer skies for leeward areas on Sunday.

