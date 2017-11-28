AD
North Fades as New Northerly Swell Fills in

By Malika Dudley
November 28, 2017, 1:14 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2017, 11:40 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: James Grenz

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Big Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow and accumulations up to 4 to 8 inches are expected. The snow might mix with or change to rain during the day Tuesday. Big Island summits through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Big Island Surf Forecast

    Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder high to overhead on the sets today.

    Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Wrap from the north swell could bring up to shoulder high waves (spots north of Kalaoa).

    South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

    Our current north swell is fading. A series of northerly swells are forecast to move through the state over the next week.

    Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to fill in Tuesday possibly bringing advisory level surf Tuesday night and Wednesday.

    A large reinforcement is forecast for Thursday.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Big Island weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
