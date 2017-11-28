North Fades as New Northerly Swell Fills in

Marine Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Big Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow and accumulations up to 4 to 8 inches are expected. The snow might mix with or change to rain during the day Tuesday. Big Island summits through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Big Island Surf Forecast

Hilo: Wave heights are expected to be shoulder high to overhead on the sets today.

Kona: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today. Wrap from the north swell could bring up to shoulder high waves (spots north of Kalaoa).

South: Wave heights are expected to be waist high or less today.

Our current north swell is fading. A series of northerly swells are forecast to move through the state over the next week.

Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to fill in Tuesday possibly bringing advisory level surf Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A large reinforcement is forecast for Thursday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

