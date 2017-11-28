Snow, Rain & Possible Flooding Today

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Big Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow and accumulations up to 4 to 8 inches are expected. The snow might mix with or change to rain during the day Tuesday. Big Island summits through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Gusty winds are forecast to continue bringing windward and mauka showers this week. The wet weather could continue into next weekend.

Today

We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with showers likely in windward spots and upslope in leeward areas. Rain heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms and heavy snow possible above 12,000 feet. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and possible heavy snow at highest elevations. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast up to 15 to 25 mph.

