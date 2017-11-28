AD
Snow, Rain & Possible Flooding Today

By Malika Dudley
November 28, 2017, 1:32 AM HST (Updated November 27, 2017, 11:39 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: James Grenz

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

High Surf Advisory: East facing shores of Big Island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Tuesday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 13 feet.

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow and accumulations up to 4 to 8 inches are expected. The snow might mix with or change to rain during the day Tuesday. Big Island summits through Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Big Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, chance of cloud cover, projected localized weather conditions, vog/SO2 forecast and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Gusty winds are forecast to continue bringing windward and mauka showers this week. The wet weather could continue into next weekend.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds up to 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with showers likely in windward spots and upslope in leeward areas. Rain heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms and heavy snow possible above 12,000 feet. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely and possible heavy snow at highest elevations. Low temperatures from 67° to 72°. Winds are expected to be northeast up to 15 to 25 mph.

     

    Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Big Island tsunami damage in 2011. She is a Certified Meteorologist and graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a BA in Speech Communication and French. Malika leads the Big Island Now weather team and enjoys conducting video interviews for Big Island Now's news and entertainment sections. The former Miss Hawaii is also a black belt in karate, avid waterwoman, jewelry designer, singer, TV host and mommy blogger.
