Kapoho Woman Fights for Her Life After Valentine’s Day Carjacking

A Kapoho woman is fighting for her life after being intentionally struck twice by a stolen vehicle in Puna on Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 16, Trevor Naki recalled the weekend’s events while at Queen’s Medical Center where his fiance, Maile Kalanui-Patton, is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Naki explained the suspect, later identified as Thomas Ryan Kilborn, approached their vehicle not long after pulling into his grandfather’s driveway near the intersection of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street.

Naki was outside his vehicle, but 28-year-old Kalanui-Patton was still in the front seat.

“He pulled my girl out of the car and took off,” Naki told Big Island Now.

Naki borrowed his grandfather’s car and pursued Kilborn up Ole Ole Street. Naki said he slammed into the back of his vehicle, hoping to get the driver to stop.

Naki said the suspect turned around and drove toward Kalanui-Patton, who was sitting along the side of the road.

“He hit her twice,” Naki said. “It was definitely intentional.”

After striking the Kapoho woman, Kilborn crashed the vehicle into a coconut tree.

Naki turned his attention to his fiance. He said he dragged her from the road back to the grass.

“I had to resuscitate her,” Naki said. “Blood was coming out of eyes, ears and nose.”

Kilborn reportedly went on steal another vehicle, intentionally hit another moving vehicle and was ultimately arrested after a short pursuit in the lava fields. He was ultimately charged with second-degree attempted murder as well as an array of other offenses.

Kalanui-Patton was initially taken to Hilo Medical Center but later flown to Queen’s. Naki said she has a brain hemorrhage. There is blood in her lungs, which doctors are flushing out. At this point, Naki doesn’t think she has kidney failure.

“Her spinal cord is pretty buss up,” he said, adding his fiance will be undergoing surgery.

“She is responsive, but she has a breathing tube,” Naki said. “Everywhere hurts for her.”

The Big Island community is outraged by the incident. To show their support, a Go Fund Me account was created to help Naki stay in Honolulu to be by Kalanui-Patton’s side and the impending medical expenses. Click here to donate.

Naki expressed gratitude for the community support.

“I thank the Lord, Jesus Christ,” he said. “I want to thank everybody who’s paid attention to our situation.”