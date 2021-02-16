Suspect in Reported Puna Carjacking Charged With Second-Degree Attempted Murder

A Pāhoa man was charged with attempted murder and an array of other offenses following a reported carjacking in Kalapana on Valentine’s Day.

Thirty-six-year-old Thomas Ryan Kilborn was charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree criminal property damage, two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), accident involving death or serious bodily injury, accident involving damage to vehicle or property, and driving without a driver license.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, Hawaii Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to the intersection area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road and Ole Ole Street for a report of an unknown type disturbance. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect had stolen a vehicle from a driveway and several minutes later returned to the area and struck a 28-year-old female, with the stolen vehicle.

The woman was flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where she remains in critical condition.

SPONSORED VIDEO

After striking the victim, Kilborn crashed the vehicle into a coconut tree, police report on Feb. 16.

Kilborn then reportedly stole a pick-up truck from a passerby who stopped to render aid to the injured female as she lay on the roadway. The owner of the pick-up truck then got into the bed of the truck and remained there as Kilborn sped off at a high rate of speed, according to police.

“The truck owner remained in the bed of the truck for several miles, screaming for help, as Kilborn sped through the neighborhood and along Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road, until the owner was able to jump out near the Kalapana Transfer Station,” police stated in a press release.

A short time later, Kilborn reportedly intentionally struck another moving vehicle from behind, forcing the vehicle off the roadway. The female driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Kilborn then drove the stolen truck off the roadway, approximately 30-40 yards into a lava field, where the vehicle became disabled. Kilborn was then arrested after a short foot pursuit with officers.

Kilborn is being held in lieu of $704,000 bail pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2021, in Hilo District Court.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of Kalapana-Kapoho Beach Road between Ole Ole Street and the Kalapana Transfer Station on Sunday afternoon, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Scotty Aloy at 808-961-2375 or email him at [email protected]

Police want to remind the public that in light of Governor David Ige’s current Covid-19 emergency proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include, but are not limited to, burglary, theft, criminal property damage, and robbery.