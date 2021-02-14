Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center Hosts Free Talk

The non-profit Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center hosts a free talk on Feb. 18 as part of their “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace” Brown Bag Lunch Series. Talks are Third Thursdays from noon to 1 pm via Zoom.

This month’s speaker is Catherine Lampton on the topic “Meet Your Listening Brain and How to Be Around Others that Think Differently.”

“Our brains have tremendous neurological power to manage and control what we listen to and how we automatically interact in conversations,” says Lampton.

In this talk, learn why these neurons exist, how they operate, and how you can gain some control of the process to communicate more effectively—especially with those who think differently than you do.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Catherine Lampton, PhD holds a doctorate in ethical and creative leadership and a master’s in negotiation, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding. Her doctoral thesis is “More Listening = Less Conflict.” She believes if we understood more about listening, we would be better able to work together to creatively resolve many challenges facing us as humans on this planet. Lampton is a professionally trained volunteer mediator at Ku’ikahi Mediation Center.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy an informal and educational talk-story session and connect with others interested in “Finding Solutions, Growing Peace.”

To get the Zoom link, register online at https://freebrownbagtalk.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Program Coordinator Majidah Lebarre at 935-7844 x 3 or [email protected]. Or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.

This lunch-and-learn series is made possible thanks in part to funding from the County of Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i Island United Way.