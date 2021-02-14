48 New Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 48 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, raising the statewide total to 26,856. One new COVID-related death was reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 53 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of .9%.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Sunday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 21,597

Hawai‘i: 2,216

Maui: 1,940

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 108

Moloka‘i: 26

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 790

A total of 1,796 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 426 people have died.