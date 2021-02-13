February 13, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light northeast wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 61. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east southeast wind.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead