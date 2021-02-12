Recently Located Runaway Disappears Again, HPD Reports

A runaway teen recently found in good health has disappeared again.

Lokelani Troche-Nobriga, 14, of Hilo, was found in Hilo on Feb. 11 at 11:50 a.m. A few hours later, Hawai‘i Police reports Lokelani had run away again. She was last seen in the area of Kīlauea Avenue between Wilson Street and Barenaba Lane.

Lokelani is described as a local female with a fair complexion, roughly 5-feet tall, 115-120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen with her hair in two pigtails, wearing a plaid long-sleeved shirt with ripped denim jeans, carrying a green backpack, wearing a red mask, and riding a skateboard.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding Troche-Nobriga’s whereabouts to contact Officer Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8843, or via email at [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.