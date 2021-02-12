Big Island Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 70 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 26,743. One new COVID-related death was reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 63 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.3%.

Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

O‘ahu: 21,515

Hawai‘i: 2,211

Maui: 1,926

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 26

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 777

A total of 1,779 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 425 people have died.