Big Island Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Big Island Reports 5 New COVID-19 CasesFebruary 12, 2021, 3:00 PM HST (Updated February 12, 2021, 3:00 PM)
The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 70 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 26,743. One new COVID-related death was reported.
Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 63 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.3%.
Five new cases were identified on the Big Island Friday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.
The island-by-island case count is as follows:
O‘ahu: 21,515
Hawai‘i: 2,211
Maui: 1,926
Kaua‘i: 179
Lana‘i: 109
Moloka‘i: 26
Pending: 0
Out-of-State: 777
A total of 1,779 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 425 people have died.