Three New Cases on the Big Island

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 95 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 26,675. One new COVID-related death was reported.

Hawai‘i’s two-week average is 67 new cases daily, with a test positivity rate of 1.4%.

Three new cases were identified on the Big Island Thursday, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The island-by-island case count is as follows:

O‘ahu: 21,484

Hawai‘i: 2,206

Maui: 1,901

Kaua‘i: 179

Lana‘i: 109

Moloka‘i: 26

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 770

A total of 1,775 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection since the pandemic began, while at least 424 people have died.