Strong Thunderstorms Over Windward Portions of Mauna Loa

By Big Island Now
February 9, 2021, 3:29 PM HST (Updated February 9, 2021, 3:29 PM)
2:58 PM HST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021: National Weather Service in Honolulu

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER WINDWARD PORTIONS OF MAUNA LOA SLOPES

At 2:56 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Wood Valley, or 36 miles southeast of Kailua-Kona. Another strong thunderstorm was near Volcano. The storms are moving slowly.

Pea-size hail is possible with these storms, with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

Locations impacted include Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Wood Valley.

