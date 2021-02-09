Flood Advisory Issued for Hāmākua Coast

7:23 AM HST Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021: The National Weather Service in Honolulu

Flood Advisory has been issued for the Hāmākua Coast until 10:30 a.m.

*At 7:23 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain repeatedly forming over the Hāmākua Coast, mainly along the lower slopes. The rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

*Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kapa‘au, Honoka‘a, Pa‘auilo, Kukuihaele, O‘okala, Waipi‘o Valley, Kamuela, Laupāhoehoe, Waimanu Valley, Nīnole, Pololū Valley, Hakalau, Honomū, Kohala Ranch, Pepe‘ekeo, Halaula, Papaikou, Pauka‘a and Wainaku.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 1030 AM HST if flooding persists.