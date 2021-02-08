NWS Issues Another Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued another winter weather advisory, this one in effect until at least 6 pm Tuesday.

Freezing rain and snow are expected on Big Island summits. Snow accumulations of up to three inches are possible at the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph have also been forecast.

Icy roadways will make for dangerous driving conditions, potentially leading to the closure of roadways

leading to the summit of Mauna Kea. Patchy areas of black ice are expected. NWS suggests avoiding travel to the summits.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for\ slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Since the snows arrived in Hawai‘i, one serious accident left a Hilo woman in critical condition and one man required rescue from the summit of Mauna Kea. Anyone planning to go up the mountain should take extreme care every step of the way.