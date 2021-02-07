Man Rescued on Mauna Kea

Police rescued a man in his 20s who was stranded on Mauna Kea. The man had been separated from his group and slid down the icy slope 700 ft. where he was unable to climb back up to safety.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) Rescue and PTA Fire crews arrived around 7 p.m. Friday Feb. 5, and worked together to extricate the victim using a system of ropes. Although the man was in the beginning stages of hypothermia, he was examined by medics and found healthy enough to be released without transport or treatment.

Recent conditions on Mauna Kea have brought more visitors to the summit, but safety and caution is encouraged as this is not the first rescue necessary in recent weeks.