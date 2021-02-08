Big Island Crash Victim Identified

Police have identified a Mountain View man who died as the result of a vehicle/pedestrian crash last Wednesday.

Authorities said it was Aaron Sombrio, 54, who died at Queens Medical Center following the incident on on Kahikopele Road in Mountain View..

Police responded to a 7:40 p.m. traffic collision on the date in question and determined that a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck was traveling east on Kahikopele Road and struck Sombrio who was believed to be walking east on the roadway.

The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Acting Sergeant Jared Cabatu at (808) 961-2329 or via email [email protected]. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.