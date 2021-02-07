Water Notice For Tuesday, Feb. 9

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Rainbow Drive between the hours of 9 and 10:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test.

Affected areas include: along Waiānuenue Avenue between Pūnāwai Street and Waiau Street, including Rainbow Drive, Pu‘u Hina Street, Punahele Street, Waiea Place, and any side roads and lanes; South Hilo.

Customers should refrain from washing clothes and store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

If you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, you may call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at (808) 961-8790.