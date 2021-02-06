February 06, 2021 Weather Forecast

February 06, 2021 Weather ForecastFebruary 6, 2021, 4:00 AM HST (Updated February 6, 2021, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 11 mph.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.
Waimea
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.
Kohala
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Puna
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Looking Ahead
