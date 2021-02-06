February 06, 2021 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 11 mph.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning.

Waimea

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Puna

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

