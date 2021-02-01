Runaway Teen Missing From Kea‘au

By Big Island Now
February 1, 2021, 8:22 PM HST (Updated February 1, 2021, 8:22 PM)
Bradon Ahia. PC: HPD

Big Island authorities are searching for a teenaged runaway from Kea‘au.

Hawai‘i County police officers seek public assistance to locate 16-year-old Bradon Ahia. He was last seen in the Kea‘au area on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 11:30 pm. He is described as 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 to 150 pounds, with short black hair with faded sides, brown eyes and piercings in both ears. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black sweatpants, and red/black Reebok brand shoes. Police ask anyone who may have information on Ahia’s whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

